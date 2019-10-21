UK house prices offer a contrasting picture

LONDON house prices have registered the sharpest fall since the financial crisis, according to the latest report from the Halifax.

The bank’s property index shows that UK house prices rose at an annual rate of just 1.5 per cent during the third quarter of 2019.

Down from 1.8 per cent in the previous quarter, the annual increase was the lowest recorded by the index since the start of 2013.

Prices did, however, experience an uplift on a quarterly basis, but at 0.4 per cent this merely served to broadly offset a similar-sized fall in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, looking at inflation by buyer type, prices continued to rise more sharply for first-time buyers when compared to home-movers.

For the former, inflation picked up to a five-quarter high of 2.3 per cent compared with 2.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

By contrast, inflation for those already on the property ladder slumped to just 1.1 per cent, which was the lowest recorded level since the end of 2012.

In terms of property type, at 1.3 per cent, new house price inflation remained under pressure, hitting its lowest level since mid-2012.

Existing properties registered inflation of 1.6 per cent — a six-and-a-half year low.

Looking at the performance of regional housing markets, there remained a notable divergence heading into the final three months of 2019.

Prices remain under most pressure in the south of England, with outright falls seen across Greater London (-1.7 per cent), the South East (-1.3 per cent) and Eastern England (-0.5 per cent) during the third quarter.

The decline seen in London was the sharpest since the third quarter of 2009, whilst prices in the South East have now fallen on an annual basis for three quarters in a row.

In stark contrast, Wales continued to perform strongly over the quarter, registering price inflation of above six per cent for the third successive quarter.

Scotland also enjoyed robust inflation of 4.3 per cent, whilst prices in the North West increased by 4.2 per cent. Meanwhile, inflation in the Midlands (both East and West) remained above the national average, albeit much lower than rates seen in 2018.

Despite falling house prices across the south of England, the cost of property here remains comfortably the highest in the UK.

This is especially the case in London, where average prices remain above £480,000, and nearly £160,000 higher than in the South East (£323,055).

At the other end of the scale, the North East (£137,380) and Northern Ireland (£143,949) are the cheapest places to buy.

In both instances, prices remain lower than those seen prior to the start of the financial crisis in 2009. Indeed, in the case of Northern Ireland, prices are around £87,000 lower than at the start of 2008.

Commenting on the latest figures, Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit said: “The UK housing market remained fragile during the third quarter of the year and is on course to record its worst performance since 2012.

“Despite the low mortgage rate environment and rising earnings growth helping to ease affordability constraints, UK-wide house price inflation sank to a six-and-a-half year low.

“Given the close relationship with wider macroeconomic trends in recent years, we suspect that political and economic uncertainty associated with Brexit continues to weigh on the market.

“This is especially the case in the south of England, where prices are falling and, in the case of London, at the fastest rate since the height of the financial crisis.”

The broadly sideways movement in house prices during recent months, allied with a pick-up in whole economy wage growth has helped to improve overall UK house price affordability.

The respective house price to earnings ratio for the UK is currently at its lowest level since late 2015.

However, the ratio remains historically high and regional differences persist. Ratios remain highest in London and the South of England, compared to much lower readings in Northern England, Wales and Scotland.