Two-bed apartment is on Phyllis Court’s doorstep

A TWO-bedroom apartment has become available on the first floor of Thames House, on the north side of Phyllis Court Drive.

There is a feeling of timeless elegance on this tree-lined drive, and the people who live here benefit from being close to the river, the centre of town and Phyllis Court private members’ club.

Within the grounds, Thames House is accessed along a paved pathway that crosses an area of lawn and flower beds. Its residents can relax in the well-maintained communal gardens.

The building has a shared entrance lobby fitted with a secure entryphone system, and a set of stairs and a lift lead up to the first-floor apartment.

The apartment is spacious with double-glazed windows throughout. It is well insulated and has a doorway through to a shared first floor balcony.

There is storage space and a utility cupboard in the entrance hall of the apartment, and a set of glass-paned double doors that lead through to the sitting room.

The sitting room is spacious with windows on two sides, a lovely wide south-facing bay window, and an attractive mock fireplace with a wood-carved and slate surround.

This room has a flexible layout as there is plenty of space for sofas, chairs and a coffee table, a dining table and chairs, a desk and more.

The kitchen-breakfast room is cosy and bright, with enough room for a small breakfast table next to the window.

This room has a larder, a gas-fired boiler and space for a washing machine and fridge-freezer. The hob is electric but there is also a gas pipeline available.

Along the hallway, away from the sitting room and the kitchen-breakfast room, there are two bedrooms. The large master bedroom is dual-aspect with two built-in cupboards.

The second bedroom is slightly smaller and also has built-in storage space.

The apartment has two bathrooms — the master bedroom’s en suite and a separate bathroom off the hallway.

There is a single garage fitted with light and power, within a separate row of garages nearby, and there are extra parking spaces available for visitors to Thames House.

This property is just a short walk from all the fun and facilities of Henley town centre, just along the river to the north of New Street, and is accessible by car from the Marlow Road.

The exclusive Phyllis Court Members’ Club at the end of the drive was established in 1906 and is popular with retirees and local residents of all ages.

It has a long stretch of river frontage to stroll along and watch the pleasure boats and rowers go by.

Its mansion clubhouse is a comfortable place for members to spend their leisure time in — to catch up with friends, eat lunch, read the papers over coffee, or just enjoy the lovely views of the river and the surrounding countryside.

Set in more than 18 acres of parkland, the club has beautifully kept lawns that lead down to the riverfront, a croquet lawn, tennis courts and boat-mooring facilities.

Members have access to a wide range of social clubs, and a new state-of-the-art fitness centre with a gym, swimming pool, exercise studio, sauna and treatment rooms opened last year.

The club offers its members entry to see the races at Henley Royal Regatta each year, and frequently hosts lunches and dinners with guest speakers.

There is a prospective members’ evening at the club on Saturday, November 12, from 5pm to 8pm.

There are also facilities available at the club for non-members, such as function room hire, hotel rooms and corporate hospitality boxes on the finish line of the Henley Royal Regatta course.

The two-bedroom flat in Thames House is serviced and on the market with estate agents Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £850,000.

Charles Thomasson of Robinson Sherston said: “This is a rare opportunity to buy a property on the prestigious north side of Phyllis Court Drive. The apartment does need some updating but it is bright and spacious and its position in relation to the club is unrivalled.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

At a glance...

50 THAMES HOUSE, PHYLLIS COURT DRIVE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: two

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: one

• Gross internal area: 1,203 sq ft / 112 sq m

• Additional benefits: Close proximity to Phyllis Court private members club, walking distance to town, garage

Guide price: £850,000

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911