Earnings rise making rents more affordable

RENTING is becoming more affordable, with rents rising at approximately half the level of earnings growth during the past year.

That’s according to a new rental market report by property website Zoopla.

The research looked at rents across 40 cities and 376 local authorities.

Average rents increased by two per cent to £876 per month in the 12 months to the end of September, but the same period saw average weekly earnings climb by four per cent.

London was the least affordable place to rent, with costs accounting for 46 per cent of a single person’s wages.

However, the majority of renters in the capital do not live on their own, and this improved affordability — for example, if two people rented a two-bedroom apartment, they spent just 24 percent of their wages on rent.

Oxford was the least affordable place outside of London for a single earner to rent a home, with tenants typically spending 44 percent of their earnings on rent.

This was followed by Brighton and Cambridge at 42 and 41.3 percent respectively.

At the other end of the scale, rents in Hull accounted for just 19 per cent of a single earner’s salary, while in Bradford tenants spent an average of 19.5 per cent of their pay on rent.

Nottingham saw the highest rental growth in the past year, with Leeds and Bristol in second place, while Swansea, Middlesbrough and Aberdeen have all seen rents fall.

Middlesbrough was the cheapest place to rent a home, with tenants paying an average of £467 a month, followed by Hull and Bradford.

The report found that rental affordability varied widely across the country, reflecting the relative strength of local economies and the ease with which people could get on to the property ladder.

Rents were typically least affordable in areas that had seen growth in employment that was faster than the growth in housing supply, in towns and cities with a significant student population, and in places with a high house price to income ratio.

The stock of private rental homes has grown faster than owner-occupied housing during the past 15 years.

However, the supply of rental homes has begun tightening since tax changes were introduced in 2016, with investors buying fewer homes and some rationalising their portfolios.

Richard Donnell, director of research and insights at Zoopla, said: “Renting is more affordable today than the 10-year average. This follows weak rental growth over the last three years, and an acceleration in the growth of average earnings.”