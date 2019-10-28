‘Autumn bounce’ in prices fails to show

THE now-traditional “autumn bounce” in house prices has this year failed to materialise thanks to the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit.

The average price for homes coming on to the market rose by just 0.6 per cent this month — the slowest rate for October since the financial crisis.

Over the past 10 years, prices have risen by an average of 1.6 per cent between September and October in a phenomenon that has come to be known as the “autumn bounce”.

Rightmove director and housing market analyst Miles Shipside said the imminence of the UK’s Brexit deadline had deterred speculative sellers, adding: “Some sellers are encouraged to try their luck if they judge that the market has a degree of froth which might increase their chances of banking a high price.

“With upwards pricing power now pretty flat, some sellers who are motivated by maximising their money seem to be holding back.

“They may be waiting for more certainty around both achieving their price aspirations and also the Brexit outcome.

“While the number of new sellers has fallen, many of those who might normally have chanced their arm this autumn might in any case not have been seriously committed to making a move happen.”

He added: “This is a price-sensitive market, so if sellers are not willing to be realistic on their initial asking price, or to accept a lower offer, they can end up wasting time for both themselves and their agent.”