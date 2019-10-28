Wargrave five-bed’s a short walk from the train station

A FIVE-bedroom house in Wargrave is on the market, having been owned by the same family for more than 50 years.

Number 7 Watermans Way is on a quiet residential cul-de-sac, just off Station Road in the centre of the village.

It is conveniently close to the railway station, with trains running between Henley and Twyford and on to Reading and London, and within easy walking distance of Wargrave’s shops, pubs, churches and amenities.

This classy yellow-brick property has a wide porch held up by Grecian pillars, Georgian style paned sash windows, and Virginia creeper covering much of the exterior.

The white front door leads into an entrance hall, where there is a cloakroom and stairs to the bedrooms on the first floor.

The left-hand side of the house is comprised of three reception rooms, all of which look out over the back garden.

The large living room has internal doors leading to the study on one side and the playroom on the other — it has an open fireplace, a bay window at the front, and French doors opening on to the patio at the back.

On the right-hand side of the house is a large dining room with a serving hatch through to the kitchen, inset ornamental arches and an interesting decorative ceramic tiled floor.

The kitchen itself is pale blue and white and has a large number of fitted units with a ceramic hob and a larder fridge. It leads through to a nice bright breakfast room with lots of built-in storage cupboards, a utility room and French doors leading out to the back garden.

Off the breakfast room is a utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine, and a door into the garage.

On the first floor, the five bedrooms and family bathroom are all arranged off a long landing.

The master suite extends all the way from the front to the back of the house, and it has a dressing room in between the bedroom and the en suite bathroom.

The master bedroom extends out slightly at the back of the house, so there are windows on three sides, making this a lovely bright space to wake up in.

Its fully tiled en suite was

re-fitted about 10 years ago, and there is a stylish roll-top bath in there as well as a shower.

There is another large guest bedroom, also with an en suite bathroom over the living room, and three further bedrooms upstairs.

The tree-dotted back garden would be a great place for children to run around and play in — there is a patio, a large lawn and, in an area of woodland at the bottom, a Wendy house that sits amongst the trees.

There is an outdoor swimming pool overlooked by a poolside pavilion — this structure does need some attention, but it could be transformed into a delightful summer house.

There is a garage at the front and parking space for two or three cars on the driveway.

As charming as it is, this family home would benefit from being updated, and there is potentially scope for a reorganisation of some of the rooms, or even an extension.

Number 7 Watermans Way is on the market with Ballards estate agents at a guide price of £1,250,000, and is situated close to where the River Loddon meets the Thames.

For more information about this property, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

7 WATERMANS WAY, WARGRAVE

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: five

• Gross internal area: 3,003 sq ft / 279 sq m

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055