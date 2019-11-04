Six-bedroom manor house will be handy for Crossrail
AN imposing brick and timber manor house that has been owned by the same family for 30 years has ... [more]
Monday, 04 November 2019
04/11/2019
A THINK tank has called on the government to drastically reduce or abolish stamp duty in order to encourage house building and enable more people to buy their own homes.
A new report by the Centre for Policy Studies claims that stamp duty has effectively put a handbrake on the UK property market.
The report calls on Boris Johnson to include a pledge to reform stamp duty in the Conservative Party’s next general election manifesto.
During his campaign for the Conservative leadership earlier this year, Mr Johnson suggested that a government led by him could remove stamp duty from properties worth less than £500,000.
The Centre for Policy Studies has in turn suggested that the levy is either abolished or reduced under a new system that would see a charge of four per cent imposed on properties valued at over £500,000 and five per cent on those over £1millon.
Stamp duty is the second most unpopular tax in the UK after inheritance tax, with buyers paying an average of £2,300 when they purchase a property.
Six-bedroom manor house will be handy for Crossrail
AN imposing brick and timber manor house that has been owned by the same family for 30 years has ... [more]
Think tank calls for major stamp duty cut
A THINK tank has called on the government to drastically reduce or abolish stamp duty in order to ... [more]
There’s still time to get ‘Help to Buy’ ISA
SATURDAY, November 30 will be the last opportunity to open a Help to Buy ISA account. This ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley
Qualified and experienced Head Gardener for private estate in Henley Responsible for a small team managing extensive ...