Six-bedroom manor house will be handy for Crossrail

AN imposing brick and timber manor house that has been owned by the same family for 30 years has come on the market with Sara Batting estate agency.

This magnificent Tudor house in Ruscombe dates back to the 16th century and has many of its original character features, including beamed ceilings, stone floors and open fireplaces.

The ground floor has four spacious reception rooms — a study, a sitting room and a drawing room at the front of the house and a dining room at the back.

Two of these rooms have French doors that open out on to a paved patio area surrounded by trees and greenery, where there is plenty of space for entertaining friends and family and al fresco dining.

There is a big farmhouse-style kitchen with a utility room and a breakfast room on one side — the white ceiling and pale walls and cabinets give this friendly living space a bright contemporary feel.

The main hallway would not look out of place in a period drama, with its dark wooden staircase that leads up to a central landing on the first floor.

Upstairs there are six big bedrooms and five bathrooms — the master bedroom has en suite facilities, as do three of the other bedrooms, and there is also a family bathroom.

The smallest of the six bedrooms is located off another bedroom, so it could be easily used as a dressing room or a study instead.

Either way, there is plenty of room on the first floor for a large family and guests to be very comfortable indeed.

The house is set in grounds covering around 10 acres of rolling parkland and woodland, with pretty landscape gardens and a large lawn.

In addition to the main manor house on this property, there are two guest cottages included in the sale, as well as stables and barn buildings.

There is a lake and a pond in the grounds, as well as a tennis court and paddock.

The property comes complete with a private gated driveway and a number of garages and workshops.

Northbury Farm is situated on Castle End Road in Ruscombe just outside Twyford, and has a guide price of £5,000,000.

For more information about this property, or to arrange a viewing, call Sara Batting on 0118 950 2341.

At a glance...

Northbury Farm, Ruscombe

• Bedrooms: six

• Bathrooms: five

• Receptions: four

• Additional features: character property, stables and barns, two guest cottages, tennis court, 10 acres of land

Guide price: £5,000,000

Agent: Sara Batting on (0118) 950 2341