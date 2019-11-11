Two-thirds of sellers are unfazed by Brexit

SEVEN out of 10 people looking to sell their home say they are undeterred by the continuing uncertainty over Brexit, according to research by estate agent Jackson-Stops.

The firm’s chairman Nick Leeming said: “Although the UK lacks confidence in Boris Johnson’s ability — or want — to prioritise improving the housing market, it is positive to see so many respondents unfazed by the prospect of the country leaving the EU.

“Only 14 per cent of UK consumers stated that a no-deal Brexit would have a strong impact on their decision to put their home on the market. Therefore we must look to other underlying market fundamentals, such as punitive stamp duty charges, as a remedy for creating more movement throughout the property market.

“The current market is very discerning and buying or selling a home isn’t something that people do off the cuff — there is often an overriding reason for moving, whether that is to be closer to schools or childcare, the need to upsize or downsize, or even to experience a more relaxed lifestyle.”