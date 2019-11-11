Get more out of your winter greenhouse

AUTUMN and winter are not the best seasons for growing fresh vegetables and herbs, but there are some that do well despite the cold weather, writes Alison Stodolnic.

Greenhouses help to extend the growing season, protecting plants when they’re most fragile and opening up more growing options for gardeners.

Horticultural experts at garden building and furniture company BillyOh have revealed eight vegetables and herbs that are best planted in greenhouses before spring and summer.

Winter lettuce

There are some hardy lettuce varieties that will grow in a cold greenhouse or polytunnel through the winter, like the Arctic King. Little Gem and other varieties of lettuce can be sown in your greenhouse in October and then planted into seed trays when they are big enough.

Potatoes

Try growing early potatoes in an old plastic bucket, or a large container or flowerpot. Bear in mind that the containers will take up quite a bit of greenhouse floor space.

Peas

Sowing pea seeds in a greenhouse now will produce a crop in late spring. Plant them one inch deep and relatively close to each other, about one inch apart.

Broad beans

Autumn sown broad beans will be ready a month earlier than those sown in April, and they won’t get black fly. Good autumn varieties are Aquadulce Claudia and Super Aquadulce.

Herbs

Pot up chives, parsley and mint in the autumn and bring them into the greenhouse, where they will continue growing all winter.

Carrots

Plant carrots in the autumn and they can be harvested as soon as the ground thaws. If you are having a mild winter and the ground thaws once or twice before spring, check the carrots, as they may be ready. The variety makes a big difference here, so make sure you get one that is very cold-hardy.

Kale

Some varieties of this cold-hardy vegetable can survive in temperatures well below zero.

Squash

Squash plants benefit from being started in the greenhouse — as soon as it is warm enough outside, you can re-plant them. Without this additional growing time, some squash varieties may not have enough time to come to maturity over the spring and summer.

A BillyOh spokesman said: “Greenhouse gardening in autumn and winter is very different to spring and summer, because in a cool climate you need to plan very specifically what you grow and when you grow it. Generally there isn’t a lot of light or heat available so you may need to modify your greenhouse, but there are plenty of easy and cost-effective methods of doing so.”

