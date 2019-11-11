Former post office is now a four-bedroom family home

THERE are lots of new homes popping up in and around Henley, and this makes the old ones stand out even more.

A new home is uncomplicated, a blank page, compliant and under guarantee. Everything works and all the edges are straight.

An old home is usually, by contrast, quirky. A feature that might have had some useful purpose many moons ago is now an oddity, a stamp to verify that this place has a personality, something interesting to say.

Many pre-loved properties are imperfect — they have wonky walls, nooks and crannies, and oddly shaped spaces that nobody would ever design into a house nowadays.

There is also something magical about living in a house with a history — it makes you feel that you are on a continuum and connected to the past, that you are part of a story that is bigger than you are.

Highmoor Cottage, across from the village green at Highmoor Cross, is a detached four-bedroom property that is more than 100 years old.

It is on the market with Simmons & Sons estate agents at a guide price of £1,060,000.

The cottage was built in 1904 by a local family called the Baldwins, as were the adjoining cottages, and in the Thirties it served as the village post office — you can actually see the position of the original post box on the front wall.

Back in those days, post offices offered a wide range of financial services to townsfolk and villagers in rural areas. As well as posting letters, you could also pay into a savings account, collect your pension and take out insurance.

Despite its heritage, Highmoor Cottage is different from many old properties, in that it has already been extended and refurbished throughout, and is now a very comfortable and modern home on the inside.

Along with all the benefits of its contemporary interiors, soft carpets and underfloor heating, the house has retained some of its original features like sash windows and feature fireplaces.

There is a traditional brick and flint wall in front of Highmoor Cottage, along with a gravel driveway and a double garage / workshop.

A front porch leads into the entrance hall, where there is a cosy sitting room on the right.

On the left is a door into the largest reception room — an open-plan living / dining room in soft colours with built-in cupboards, a stone fireplace and a log-burning stove.

Two lovely sash windows look out over the village green at the front, at the living room end, and at the back where the dining area is, there are bifold doors that open out on to the garden.

The kitchen has some impressive solid oak Martin Leighfield units, and there is also an island, a range-style hob and oven, a Bosch dishwasher, plenty of storage space and a built-in larder.

One of the cottage’s original brick walls and a wooden beam frame the entrance to the breakfast room — a nice characterful touch that harks back to the house’s history.

There is also a utility room, a shower / cloakroom and a separate laundry room off the kitchen.

The garden itself is quiet and sheltered. Surrounded by dense bushes and mature trees, it is a secluded green getaway with a grassy area and a wide stone and brick patio.

There is also a summerhouse and a shed back there.

Upstairs, the large master bedroom has a dressing room and an en suite shower room, with twin basins and underfloor heating to warm the stone tiles.

There are three additional bedrooms on the first floor, and a family bathroom that has its original fireplace and a bathtub and sink with fancy gold taps.

Highmoor is situated just to the west of Henley on the way to Nettlebed or Stoke Row. It is surrounded by fields and natural woodland, while being close enough for commuters to local transport links.

It is a short walk from the cottage to the Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill — a 17th century pub and restaurant which, incidentally, has very good reviews on TripAdvisor.

The village is home to the historic Grade II listed Church of Saint Paul, and it has a village hall which is also used as a pre-school.

The sale of Highmoor Cottage is chain-free. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.

At a glance...

Highmoor Cottage, Highmoor Cross

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: three

• Gross internal area: 2,303 sq ft, 214 sq m

• Guide price: £1,060,000

Agent: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111