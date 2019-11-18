Survey shows renters want to be near work

BUY-TO-LET specialist Landbay has carried out research into whether aspiring homeowners would accept a longer commute to work in order to get on the property ladder.

More than 2,000 private renters across the UK were surveyed on the matter.

The study found that 75 per cent of tenants would consider buying a property, but only if it did not significantly increase the time it took them to get to work.

On average, commuters said that they would only consider switching from the private rented sector to home ownership if their journey time increased by no more than 17 minutes.

Only 10 per cent of the tenants surveyed said they would buy a home — if their mortgage repayments cost no more than their current rent — if their commute increased by 30 minutes or more.

Furthermore, only six per cent said that they would buy with no regard at all to the impact on their commute time.

A Landbay spokesman said: “The assumption that buying a home is the be-all and end-all for renters is outdated.

“And crucially, people want their home to be flexible and appropriate to their lifestyle in today’s ‘always on’ world of work.

“For aspiring landlords considering a buy-to-let property, remember the old saying ‘location, location, location’. The value of being within easy distance of major employment hubs is clear.In addition, make sure the home has either good parking facilities and/or is near to good transport links. With those key elements in place, you’re in a good position to have happy tenants who are more likely to consider longer tenancies.”

The research also asked how private renters get to and from work. Most commuters in the UK drive to work alone — so from a prospective landlord’s perspective this highlights the importance of a property’s parking facilities.

Just over 25 per cent of tenants across the UK take public transport to work, but in London this figure rises to nearly 70 per cent — while only 13 per cent drive.

The typical commute for private renters is 30 minutes, rising to 40 minutes in London and dropping to 21 minutes in the North East.