First renovation project that’s equipped with state of art technology

SIGNAL ELM has been completely transformed from a shabby Seventies house in desperate need of repair and modernisation, into a state-of-the-art family home.

It is the first renovation project to be completed by Dan and Fiona Hayter from Frieth, who recently left their jobs to start their own property development company, DFH Developments.

Mr Hayter, who had a 30-year career working in corporate IT sales and marketing, said: “I spent most of my life flying around the world,” he said, “and I’d got to the point where I didn’t really want to see an airport again.”

“We had made the decision that we were going to get into property development – we decided that a few years ago – and it’s just taken time to find the right property.”

“Having done quite a bit of research, we realised that, given the fact that we were just starting up, we had to find some USP. The idea was to find individual properties or plots in great locations, and to develop those to very high spec properties – unique properties, not one of ten in a street – with a very high standard of build and finish.”

The couple wanted their first project to be within a 25-mile radius of their home, in order to limit the time spent commuting, and eventually decided upon Signal Elm in Kidmore End.

“We didn’t really mind whether it was a new build or a restoration, and we came across a few properties beforehand that kind of fitted the bill but there was always something not quite right,” Mr Hayter recalled. “Often, they were too far away from where we lived, and being practical, we realised that we were going to have to spend a lot of time managing things.”

Taking 18 months to complete, the renovation project involved knocking down much of the old house and replacing the roof completely — the original side walls and a few of the internal walls stayed intact, but the front and back walls were replaced and a large extension was added on.

Mr Hayter started by employing a general contractor to manage the project but he soon took over the job and managed it himself. This meant he could stay in control of the build quality and ensure that all the work being done was consistent with what he and his architect, Richard Monk, wanted.

Mr Hayter added: “I’ve learnt so many lessons from this — it really was the steepest of learning curves. For the next one, we’re ready with proper project management tools, and also we have found the right team of people.”

Now chic and contemporary and finished to a very high specification, the house has underfloor heating downstairs and a number of unusual architectural features, including a contemporary steel and oak staircase.

The ground floor has a large entrance hall and a beautifully bright open-plan kitchen/living/dining room. There are two sets of bifold doors that lead out to the garden, which is encircled by fencing and has a garden-office in one corner.

The kitchen has an island, Quartz work surfaces, porcelain tiled floors, integrated kitchen appliances and a utility room at one end. There is also a separate study and an en suite bedroom with an outside seating area on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are four other bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and a family bathroom. The master bedroom opens up on to a balcony.

Signal Elm is what is known as a ‘smart house’, having been wired with clever Apple-based technology. Many of its functions like heating, lighting and the Velux windows can be controlled with a mobile device or by using voice control. There is even an iPad embedded into one of the walls, where you can manage all of the house’s technologically advanced systems.

“I had always had an interest in architecture and technology for building,” said Mr Hayter. “Having an IT background, I often saw that, when we were doing things to our own property, the choices available seemed limited in this country. One of the things I wanted to do was try and take advantage of newer technologies that were being used elsewhere in the world — that has been incorporated into the house in a few places.”

Mr and Mrs Hayter are now keeping their eyes peeled for their next property development project, although the market is relatively quiet at the moment because of Brexit uncertainty and the upcoming election. “I think in the new year, we’ll be back at the auctions looking at what’s on offer,” he said.

Signal Elm is in a quiet location near the village of Kidmore End, and is on the market at a guide price of £1,349,500. For more information or to arrange a viewing call Savills on (01491) 843000.