Family home with ‘Halloween’ name has got a kind of magic

A HOUSE called Broomsticks, in a village called West Hagbourne, might immediately conjure up an image of a cackling green-faced witch, stooped and stirring a frog into a cauldron in a hovel draped with cobwebs.

In reality, this house is quite the opposite — a bright and comfortable home filled with light and colour, in a pretty village with a duck pond.

Some ingenious architectural features have been designed into Broomsticks — once a pair of period cottages that were joined, extended and renovated to create a large detached family home.

The entrance hall has a decorative fireplace and ceiling beams, and leads through the dining room into the open-plan kitchen / family room.

This is a beautifully decorated living space with sumptuous colours and bifold doors, and stairs leading up to the vaulted master bedroom suite.

On the other side of the entrance hall is an open-plan sitting room with a snug at one end. There is also a second kitchen, a utility room and a study at the back of the house.

Upstairs on the first floor there are four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, up two separate staircases, and two of the bedrooms have en suite facilities.

The bedrooms and bathrooms have been joyously decorated in bright colours, with windows in the sloped ceilings and some clever use of space.

The en suite bathroom off the master bedroom has stunning red tilework and a walk-in rainfall shower.

Broomsticks is set in a plot of almost an acre and all that land has been put to excellent use, with a wide tree-dotted lawn, a kitchen garden, a patio and a children’s playground.

There are a number of detached outbuildings totalling a ground space of 1,073 square feet, including a garage and store rooms, a workshop and a greenhouse.

In addition, there is a nifty home gym with both electric blinds and bifold doors, so you can choose whether or not to look out over the garden while you exercise.

The village website offers a glimpse into the life and history of West Hagbourne, which has a sprinkling of historic listed buildings and thatched cottages and is said to have started as a Bronze Age settlement. Its map reveals a sprinkling of other, equally curious house names along its quiet lanes — Witchaven, Pippins, Arabis and Sula Sgeir — as well as the location of some farmhouses, the church and the village pub.

This unique property is located beyond Goring and towards Didcot and is on the market at a guide price of £1,195,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144.

At a glance

BROOMSTICKS, WEST HAGBOURNE

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: five

• Additional benefits: large plot, home gym, garage, workshop

• Gross internal area: 3,212 sq ft, 298 sq m

Guide price: £1,195,000

Agents: Warmingham on (01491) 874144 and Savills Oxford on 01865 339700