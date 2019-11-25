Eighties generation 'worse off'

PEOPLE born in the Eighties are the first generation since the Second World War to be materially worse off than their predecessors.

A new report by the Institute of Fiscal Studies shows that following the Thirties each generation saw their average household income rise — until the so-called “Generation Y”.

For example, people born in the Thirties had an annual income of just under £11,000 at age 30, which rose to £13,000 for those born in the Forties.

For people born in the Fifties it was £16,000, just under £21,500 for those born in the Sixties, and £28,831 for the Seventies.

For those born in the early Eighties, however, the annual income falls to £27,884 at age 30.

In addition, people born in the Eighties have on average 20 per cent less wealth at the age of 30 than those born in the Seventies did — and the key driver for this is the fall in home ownership.

Jonathan Cribb, senior research economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies, said: “The key implication is that since the war each generation has been getting better off than the one that came before it. That has just stopped.

“The real challenge for this generation is not in getting a job, but getting a well-paid job. And the really big challenge is getting on the housing ladder. That is just another world from 25 years ago, particularly in southern England.

“The economic prospects for this generation look more worrying when you think about them accumulating enough money for retirement, saving for a house or just facing high housing costs in the rental sector.”

“Digging into the data more deeply, this trend is broadly the result of lower pay for those in employment, dragging down average incomes.

“Those born in the Eighties are also 20 per cent, or £11,000, less wealthy than those born in the Seventies. This derives from lower home ownership with only 40 per cent of the Eighties children owning one, compared with 55 per cent of those born in the Seventies, and 60 per cent of those born in the Sixties.”

Mr Cribb continued: “The key reason for lower wealth for this generation is lower property wealth, as the direct result of lower rates of home ownership. At age 30, only 40 per cent of those born in the early Eighties were homeowners, compared to 55 per cent of those born in the Seventies and 60 per cent of those born in the Sixties at the same age.

“With property prices significantly higher relative to their incomes — particularly in London and the South East — than for previous generations, and with mortgage borrowing restrictions tighter — with good reason — than prior to the financial crisis, it seems unlikely that they will be catching up soon.

“With lower wealth, and lower home ownership, the picture may seem somewhat gloomy for young adults looking to save for a home, and prepare for later life or retirement.

“However, there are some silver linings. One is that, as a result of automatic enrolment into workplace pensions, more than 80 per cent of those born in the Eighties are saving into a workplace pension in their early thirties.”

“While contributions for many are still low, it is a world away from the experience of those born in the Seventies, only 50 per cent of whom were enrolled in a pension scheme at the same age.”