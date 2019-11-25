Five-bedroom home has a true garden of delights

ORCHARD House is a five-bedroom Edwardian home on Rotherfield Road, in the Harpsden area of Henley.

First to its colourful grounds and gardens, which have been fashioned with as much meticulous attention to detail as the inside of the house itself.

The grounds cover about two thirds of an acre, and are laid out in zones for different recreational activities. There is a wide well-kept lawn, a stone patio that wraps around the house and a stepped lavender bank on the west side.

Then, there is a wooden loggia — a shady place to relax when the sun is hot — and a contemporary indoor-but-outdoor panelled summer house with heating and lighting.

In other areas of the tree-filled gardens there are stone steps and winding pathways, topiary and cherry trees and a kitchen garden for growing fruit and vegetables.

Inside, Orchard House has a big welcoming reception hall at its heart, leading to the two main reception rooms, the dining room and sitting room.

Both of these rooms have high ceilings and interesting hexagonal window features, creating bright corners that are almost but not quite conservatories overlooking the back garden.

The open-plan kitchen-breakfast room has a study off to one side, which could easily be used as a family playroom, and a utility room.

The bespoke kitchen has granite work surfaces, a Britannia range stove and an Amana fridge freezer.

Up on the first floor there is a large central landing, around which are arranged five bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has windows on two sides and a roof lantern, along with an en suite bathroom and a dressing room with fitted wardrobes. One of the other bedrooms also has an en suite. There is additional living accommodation above the four-car garage, comprising an open-plan kitchenette / living room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Orchard House is more than 100 years old and has a cellar with storage and a wine store. Planning permission is in place to either extend the current house or replace it with two new ones.

This property is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2,850,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call (01491) 849000.

At a glance...

ORCHARD HOUSE, ROTHERFIELD ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: four

• Other: landscaped gardens, annexe accommodation, planning permission

• Gross internal area of main house: 3,522 sq ft, 327 sq m

Guide price: £2,850,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 849000