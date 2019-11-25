Oxfordshire tops UK work from home poll

OXFORDSHIRE has been revealed as the flexible working capital of Britain, with more residents in the region regularly working from home than in any other part of the UK.

Research shows that a quarter of employees in Oxfordshire work from home, also known as “telecommuting”. Half spend an equal amount of time between their own homes and a shared office.

When compared to other counties in the UK, where on average only one in 10 people work from home — less than half the number in Oxfordshire — the region is clearly streets ahead when it comes to flexible working.

Research into the working habits of more than 2,000 UK office workers, also revealed the significant impact this has on productivity.

Eighty-five per cent of Oxfordshire employees notice a boost in their productivity when working from the comfort of their own property. Over a third say their productivity more than doubles compared to when they are based in an office environment.

The reasons why employees are more productive include taking fewer breaks (38 per cent), being able to start work earlier (38 per cent) and producing a better quality of work (26 per cent).

The research also reveals the top reasons why workers prefer working from home. These include the time saved commuting (41 per cent), the flexible working hours (36 per cent) and fuel cost savings (35 per cent).

More than 10 per cent believe a better internet connection at home aids productivity.

James Lowther, chief marketing officer at Oxfordshire-based ultrafast rural broadband provider Gigaclear, said: “A good internet connection is about much more than simply enjoying ultrafast speeds.

“As the research shows, it has a huge impact on all aspects of our lives, from helping support a healthy work-life balance and boosting productivity, to giving us the freedom to work remotely when we need to.

“This is why we’re committed to delivering full fibre broadband to some of the most remote communities in Oxfordshire. By giving them access to speeds of up to 900Mbps, we can empower communities and give everyone the choice to work from home if they want to.”

Health and happiness are also big benefits of working from home. More than 90 per cent admit they feel it has a positive influence on their mental and physical health. Feeling more relaxed (38 per cent), more in control (27 per cent), less stressed (24 per cent) and less anxious (21 per cent) are the main advantages.

A third feel calmer, while a quarter believe they are more focused when working from home. The same number believe this way of working makes them happier, while 67 per cent take less time off work sick when they can telecommute.

Giving employees the freedom to regularly work from home doesn’t just benefit productivity and health, it also helps local businesses attract the very best talent.

More than 40 per cent of people in Oxfordshire would be put off applying for a job role if they couldn’t work from home — compared to the UK average of 22 per cent — while 65 per cent have turned down a job because the commute was too far.

More than half believe the ability to work from home is an employee perk, while a quarter go one step further to say it should be a right for all employees.

James Lowther added: “As one of the fastest-growing broadband companies in the UK, we’re proud to be based in Oxfordshire, the most advanced region for telecommuting. Better broadband not only gives people more flexibility in how and where they work, it also helps local businesses to attract and retain the most talented professionals.”

Top UK regions for working from home

1. Oxfordshire – 25%

2. Warwickshire – 20%

3. Norfolk – 18%

4. Hampshire – 17%

5. West Midlands – 13%

Worst UK Regions for Working from Home

1. Aberdeenshire – 5%

2. Lancashire – 6%

3. Yorkshire – 6%

4. Lanarkshire – 7%

5. Edinburgh/ Midlothian – 8%