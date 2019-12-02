Make the most of your home for a holiday let

HENLEY is a popular destination for holiday-makers and tourists, and some homeowners see this as an opportunity to supplement their income by letting out their properties to visitors.

Rowena Owen, director of operations at holiday lettings agency Mulberry Cottages, has this advice for people considering renting out part or all of their homes.

1. First impressions

The first impression your guests will get of your property is usually online. Therefore, you need to think about photographs and a clearly worded description. Take photos in bright rooms, use a good camera or a professional photographer, and have a key main image that instantly tells a story.

2. Extras and premiums

Extras add more value to a property and can be useful in the low season, to help you maximise your income. For example, the pet-friendly market is growing, as guests increasingly want to bring their pets on their family holidays — if your home is pet-friendly it can add an extra £20 to the cost of the booking. Having a hot tub in the property also boosts bookings by 20 per cent and adds 15 per cent on to prices.

3. Instant booking

Ms Owen recommends that homeowners always have their calendar dates and prices available online, and that it is constantly updated. Guests want an instant response and booking confirmation, so that they can begin planning their trip.

4. Variable pricing

By analysing your guests’ booking patterns, you can adjust your prices accordingly. For example, if you find that guests are usually booking at the last minute or at weekends, you can reduce your prices as an incentive to book in advance or at less popular times.