Five-bedroom home offers buyers a leafy oasis of calm

LAMBRIDGE Wood Road is a racehorse amongst ponies. A professional in a crowd of amateurs. A Harrods Café coffee next to a mug of instant.

Discreet and exclusive, this residential road is hidden from view, just off the Fair Mile, and curves smoothly towards a large area of woodland bordering the National Trust land of Greys Court.

Lambridge Wood Road is broadly exempt from Henley’s burgeoning traffic issues, because it is a quiet no-through road ending abruptly at the edge of the woods.

To say this residential address is “desirable” or “highly sought after” is something of an understatement — it has an exclusive but cheerful air about it, and all the houses are good-looking and comfortably spread out with plenty of space between them.

The road is rich with neatly manicured hedges and some lawns so big they are almost fields, with bulbous firs and ancient pine trees towering overhead, cocooning its residents in a leafy oasis of calm.

Traditional country homes sit alongside ultra-modern properties, behind tall fences and up driveways lit with tiny lanterns.

Bradley, at number 30 Lambridge Wood Road, is a five-bedroom house on the market with Philip Booth Esq, with a guide price of £2,000,000.

The front door is up a few steps and under a covered porch. It leads into a big entrance hall, with a storage cupboard under the stairs and a cloakroom on one side. There is a nice quiet study at the front of the house, with an array of bookshelves and drawers fitted by local cabinetmaker Ian Desmond.

There are four reception rooms on the ground floor. The biggest of them, the living room, stretches from the front to the back of the house and has windows on all three sides.

There is a separate family room in between the living room and the kitchen, which could potentially be knocked through to create a bigger open-plan kitchen/family room.

The kitchen itself is fitted with white Shaker-style cabinets, mottled black worktops and a Bosch electric oven and ceramic hob, and there is space for a breakfast table and chairs.

The dining room is next to the kitchen, and there is a useful utility room in between the two.

The galleried upstairs landing has space for a sofa — perhaps a cosy spot to snuggle up for a bedtime story with the children, or somewhere to sit and wait while your other half gets ready for a night out.

The master bedroom is fitted with handsome wooden floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, and a fully tiled en suite bathroom with both a bath and a shower.

The four other bedrooms are all of a good size and have fitted wardrobes, and there is a family bathroom on the first floor too.

The gently sloping and stepped back garden is stocked with well-established trees, colourful plants and a vegetable garden — there is a large patio outside the living room, accessible through a set of sliding doors.

At the top of the back garden there is a summer house and another small patio, where you can sit and enjoy views of the treetops and unspoilt countryside all around.

There is a garden store room and an enclosed back lobby leading into the kitchen — a handy place for leaving wet umbrellas or removing muddy boots after a woodland dog walk.

At the front of the house, the driveway is behind a set of gates. There is plenty of parking space here and also a detached double garage with light and power.

The garage could potentially be converted into annexe accommodation, subject to the usual planning permission rules.

There is a patio at the front of the house and a cute wooden gazebo in one corner of the front garden — the perfect place for sitting in the shade on a summer’s day, or for taking shelter while outside gardening on a showery day.

Estate agent Philip Booth said: “Bradley is tucked away on one of Henley’s most prestigious roads, on a large plot approaching three quarters of an acre, with woodland walks on the doorstep and within walking distance of Henley.

“It is a no through road and borders ancient woodland, making this a safe place for children to play and teenagers to explore, and it is also a great area for dog walking.”

Lambridge Wood Road is about a mile away from the centre of Henley, along the A4130 Fair Mile towards Bix and the Assendons.

The homes here come on to the market quite infrequently.

For more information about this property, or to arrange a viewing, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343 or 07795 422284.

At a glance...

BRADLEY, 30 LAMBRIDGE WOOD ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: four

• Internal area: 2,687 sq ft, 249 sq m

Guide price: £2,000,000

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343 or 07795 422284