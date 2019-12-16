19th century townhouse has everything you need

A FINE terraced townhouse on one of Henley’s most iconic streets is on the market with a guide price of £845,000.

Number 5 New Street is Grade II-listed in a pair with number three next door.

There is a vertical strip of decorative brickwork running up between these two houses, from between the front doors up to the slate roof, making them look like they are knitted together.

Built in the mid to late 1800s, the house has three floors, a courtyard garden and a cellar.

It has been cheerfully decorated in pale colours with a blend of contemporary and traditional décor, and the overall feeling inside is one of homeliness and cosy elegance.

The front door opens into an entrance hallway, and on the right is a sitting room with a fireplace, dark wooden floors and the original shutters at the window.

Just past the stairs is a doorway into the dining room, which spans the entire width of the house and leads through to a brightly-lit, galley-style kitchen.

The kitchen has shiny wooden worktops, white kitchen cabinets and a set of double doors leading out to the walled courtyard garden.

The garden has a wisteria and a magnolia tree. It is small, in keeping with most properties of this age and style, and a pleasant place to tend plant pots or grow herbs and enjoy a cup of coffee on warm, dry mornings. Above the kitchen is



a bedroom which is completely separate from the rest of the upstairs. It has its own dedicated staircase, so it could alternatively be used as a study or maybe a children’s playroom.

There is a bathroom on the ground floor with a free-standing bathtub, another bathroom on the first floor and an en suite shower room on the second.

There are four nicely proportioned bedrooms upstairs on the first and second floors, one of which is currently being used as a drawing room at the front, and a large skylight is positioned over the stairwell which lets in plenty of natural daylight.

New Street is one of Henley’s oldest and most stylish addresses.

It is blessed with a large number of listed buildings of all shapes and sizes, some humble and some grand, all echoes of times gone by and serving to remind us of the town’s long and interesting history.

New Street’s town centre location means that everything is within easy reach — Waitrose and the cinema are just around the corner, there are many nearby pubs and restaurants to choose from, and the Kenton Theatre is a few doors down from number five.

The annual pantomime at the Kenton opens this week. Heather Simpkin, writer, producer and director of Sleeping Beauty and founder of Bear in the Air Productions, knows all too well how uniquely wonderful New Street is.

She said: “Performing in a theatre that is in the heart of such a welcoming and friendly town is an incredible experience. As a producer, I’m always excited to introduce new performers and creatives to the Kenton and watch them fall in love with the town just as I have.

“New Street is such a wonderful welcome for anyone travelling into the town from the north. First, they get a glimpse of a tantalising view down Bell Street, before they are swept down past the beautiful and vibrant theatre, through the stunning town houses, before being treated to the iconic riverside and bridge.”

Opposite number 5 is a row of even older properties with endearing and thought-provoking names such as Anne Boleyn Cottage, St Joan’s Cottage and Elizabethan Cottage.

Number 5 New Street is being jointly marketed by Knight Frank on (01491) 844900 and Peers and Hilton on (01491) 411066.

At a glance...

5 NEW STREET, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four/five

• Receptions: three/four

• Bathrooms: three

• Internal area: 1,721 sq ft / 160 sq m

• Other: prime location in town centre, cellar, courtyard garden

Guide price: £845,000

Agents: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900 and Peers and Hilton on (01491) 411066