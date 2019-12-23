Four-bed family home is contemporary throughout

WHEREABOUTS near here can you find an African banded mongoose, a black-tailed prairie dog or an Asian short-clawed otter?

An eight-minute drive away from Little Holme in Whitchurch, that’s where. Although it is now closed for Christmas, Beale Park Wildlife Park and Gardens will reopen in February.

It is also home to some nocturnal red-necked wallabies, African spotted eagle owls and Indian blue peafowl — more commonly known as peacocks.

This charity, set in 350 acres of beautiful parkland, is committed to the conservation of endangered and rare species of mammals and birds.

There are other attractions there too, like a splash pool and adventure playgrounds, summer river cruises, nature trails and a new education facility for school visits.

Beale Park and its exotic creatures aside, Little Holme at Whitchurch is in a good location for a multitude of reasons — it is close to Reading and the M4 at Theale, and Whitchurch Primary School is a short walk away.

The property is on a quiet, highly sought after residential road, just up the road from the thriving village of Pangbourne, where there is a mainline railway station and a toll bridge across the Thames.

On the market with Warmingham at a guide price of £1,395,000, Little Holme has four bedrooms and far-reaching green views across the surrounding Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The house was only built about five years ago, so is still relatively new, and its design is contemporary throughout. The central reception hall has a cloakroom, solid oak flooring and a feature oak and glass staircase leading up to the first floor.

Off the reception hall is a room that could be used as a fourth bedroom — it has a vaulted ceiling and an eye-catchingly tall window that takes up almost an entire wall. This room is currently being used as a family room.

There is an additional room on one side of the family room / fourth bedroom, and the necessary plumbing already in place for an en suite bathroom to be added here if required.

The kitchen and living / dining room are arranged in an L shape, so it is an open-plan design with a nice flow between the rooms, with distinct areas for different day to day activities.

There is underfloor heating installed on the ground floor. The living / dining room has wooden floors and is a wonderfully bright space, with two walls of windows and bifold doors that open out on to the garden.

The kitchen is fitted with Bulthaup kitchen cabinets, it has a large breakfast bar and Miele electrical appliances, and more glass doors that open to the outside.

Beyond the kitchen is a discreet and functional area of the house — a rear hall with built-in storage space, a long utility room and doors into the double garage.

Upstairs, there is a nicely lit bedroom hallway with a big window in the roof letting in lots of natural daylight. The bedrooms and bathrooms have some sloped ceilings, which provides architectural character.

The master bedroom suite has its own private dressing area, an en suite shower room and a balcony overlooking the back garden.

There is another big bedroom with its own en suite shower room, along with a third bedroom and a family bathroom.

Outside, Little Holme is set within a large plot of professionally landscaped grounds and gardens and there are lovely views of the open countryside from both the front and the back of the house.

There is a large lawn and a covered area of decking, where you can sit outside come rain or shine, and around the plot there is fencing and hedging to ensure privacy.

The house has its own private gravelled driveway with plenty of space for parking, as well as a garage.

Little Holme is a comfortable and modern house set within a beautiful rural setting in an excellent location.

For more information about this property on Eastfield Lane in Whitchurch, or to arrange a viewing, please call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

LITTLE HOLME, EASTFIELD LANE, WHITCHURCH

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: two

• Internal area: 2,951 sq ft, 274 sq m

Guide price: £1,395,000

Agent: Warmingham on (01491) 874144