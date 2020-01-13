Five-bed family home has been lovingly refurbished throughout

JANUARY is a mixed bag. The Christmas decorations have been boxed up and tidied away, New Year’s Eve shenanigans are fading into memory, and there are more hopefuls than usual pounding the pavements in running shoes.

The dawning of a new year inspires us to reinvent ourselves, to refocus on our dreams, to brush away all the distractions and start again.

This urge to spruce up our lives can take many forms — we vow to eat more vegetables, to drink less wine, declutter our cupboards, travel more, worry less, make new friends, watch more movies, get leaner, faster, stronger — and we will inevitably succeed in some areas and not in others.

In January, house moves and home improvements come back into focus too, and the nice thing about this is that the results are rather more permanent than, say, losing weight or tackling the admin pile.

At The Kites in Northend, the refurbishments have already been done and the house has been recently transformed into a beautiful family home.

Set in grounds of more than three acres, The Kites is on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £2,995,000.

There is a bright entrance hall on the ground floor that leads into three big reception rooms, with views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

The impressive new kitchen-dining room has a glass roof over the dining area, a cool room and sliding doors that open on to the garden.

The living room has a modern fireplace, windows on two sides and doors that open up to the outside. There is also a cosy family room, a study/music room, a cloakroom and a dedicated laundry room on the ground floor.

Up on the first floor there are five bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and a large family bathroom. The master bedroom suite is particularly impressive, with its tall vaulted ceiling and massive windows, walk-in wardrobe and luxury bathroom.

There is a new outdoor swimming pool, and the gardens have been landscaped with wide lawns, a vegetable garden and greenhouse, a rose garden, and trees and shrubs of all varieties.

The property also has its own paddock with separate access from the road.

Above the garage there is a newly refurbished two-bedroom flat with a living room, kitchen area and bathroom, and there is also is a separate building that is currently being used as a home office.

For more information about The Kites in Northend, or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

The Kites, Northend

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: four

• Other: separate two-bedroom flat, home office annexe, swimming pool and paddock

Guide price: £2,995,000

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844900