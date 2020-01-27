You’re invited to our Albert Court open day

HENLEY retirees are invited to an exclusive viewing of McCarthy and Stone’s Albert Court Retirement Living Plus development in Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday).

From 11am until 3pm, guests are invited to take a tour of the apartments on offer and the friendly team will be on hand to answer any questions, and to advise on how McCarthy and Stone can make moving to Albert Court even easier.

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “The forthcoming open day is a chance for local people to see how Retirement Living Plus at Albert Court could help them to get the most out of their retirement.

“According to Later Living UK’s Healthier and Happier report, the average person aged 80 living in a retirement community feels as good as someone 10 years younger, so we are looking forward to welcoming retirees and their families through the doors on Saturday to showcase this high quality development which is helping to enrich the lives of people in and around Henley.”

Comprising a selection of 55 one- and two-bedroom Retirement Living Plus apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over, Albert Court provides everything residents could want for a relaxing retirement.

The communal lounge is perfect for socialising with new neighbours and a bistro serves freshly-prepared meals daily for those who do not wish to cook in their apartments. Flexible domestic and personalised care packages are available for residents at Albert Court, which can be tailored to provide varying levels of support according to individual needs.

A dedicated estates manager takes care of the smooth running of the development, providing peace of mind for residents and their families.

Albert Court benefits from good public transport links, providing easy access to surrounding areas including Reading town centre. The train station is less than a mile away and has regular services to Twyford, London Paddington and Reading.

Prices at Albert Court currently start from £400,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and from £545,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. There are now more options available for those looking to downsize in Henley, with rental options now available to make moving even easier.

McCarthy and Stone is also giving retirees the opportunity to live their retirement years to the full, by offering up to £5,000 off or one month’s rent free on selected apartments.

The incentive, from the leading manager and developer of retirement communities, is available for eligible buyers and renters at Albert Court on selected properties who reserve before February 29.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details, visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.

uk/campaigns/grow-young

For more information on Albert Court, contact McCarthy and Stone on 0800 201 4743 or visit www.

mccarthyandstone.co.uk