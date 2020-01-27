Hillside family home calls to mind an alpine chalet

SYMSTEAD is an impressive four/five-bedroom home in Middle Assendon, on the market with Simmons & Sons at a guide price of £1,395,000.

Originally architect-designed, the house has been built into a slight hill and this feature, along with its collection of gently sloping roofs, gives it a bit of an alpine chalet look from the outside.

Symstead’s hillside setting has several advantages. It means that the ground floor has been cleverly laid out over a few different levels, creating architecturally interesting living spaces.

It also means that, from inside the house and at the top of the garden, there are some spectacular views down the hill and over Assendon Valley.

The property has been completely redesigned and remodelled into an eye-catching vision in white. It is contemporary, comfortable, and finished to a very high standard.

The Kloeber front door is at the top of a smart set of steps, and the bright entrance hall has a vaulted ceiling, a ceramic floor and a cloakroom.

On the right of the entrance hall is a big open-plan living space — a dining room with oak flooring that leads up a few steps to the carpeted sitting room, where there is a tall vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace.

The area at the back of the dining room/sitting room is pretty much all glass, including part of the roof, so when you are sitting here you can soak up the sun during the day and see the stars come out at night.

At the back of the house there is a huge kitchen/breakfast room which opens out on to the terrace. This room is south-facing so it also gets plenty of sun.

The kitchen/breakfast room also has oak flooring and is fitted with oak kitchen units, granite work surfaces, a Bosch dishwasher, a wine fridge and a pantry for storing everything you could possibly need in a kitchen.

There is also a utility room off the kitchen and an office/playroom off the dining room.

To the left of the entrance hall is a family room, and this leads through to a separate area of self-contained annexe accommodation — handy for guests or a family member who needs some independence.

The annexe has a large bedroom/living room, a small kitchenette and a shower room, and it also has its own access door at the back of the house.

Upstairs on the first floor, a big central landing leads to four good-sized bedrooms. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and big windows with built-in wardrobes, a dressing area and a shower room with underfloor heating.

There are three further bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, and a stylish family bathroom that has also been fitted with cosy-on-the-toes underfloor heating.

Symstead sits in a large plot of land with a wide driveway at the front and a lawned garden at the back, complete with neatly manicured trees and lavender bushes. A particularly impressive feature of the back garden is the arrangement of terraces at the top. Layers of stone and steps create spaces in the sun and shade for entertaining, for eating dinner outside, or simply lying down and gazing at the sky.

Symstead is situated on White Lane in the historic village of Middle Assendon, just off the Fair Mile to the north of Henley. It is within easy reach of Wallingford and on the way to Oxford.

Middle Assendon is not far from the villages of Stonor, Fawley and Nettlebed. It has a country pub called the Rainbow Inn, and the gastropub Luscombes at the Golden Ball is just down the road in Lower Assendon.

The Warburg Nature Reserve at Bix, a site of Special Scientific Interest with some great country walks, is within easy reach, as is the National Trust property on the Greys Court estate.

Symstead represents a great opportunity to purchase a beautiful and modern family home — with a hint of alpine chalet thrown in — in one of Henley’s prettiest villages.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111.

At a glance...

SYMSTEAD, WHITE LANE, MIDDLE ASSENDON

• Bedrooms: four / five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: three / four

• Other: large plot, valley views, self-contained annexe accommodation

• Internal area: 2,615 sq ft / 243 sq m

Guide price: £1,395,000

Agent: Simmons & Sons on (01491) 571111