Sales negotiator joins Philip Booth Esq

HENLEY residential estate agent Philip Booth Esq has recently expanded by taking on a new senior sales negotiator.

Rebecca Summerfield joins the business with a wealth of experience in sales, having spent more than 15 years in London working for a number of large UK-based brands — and having worked at two other estate agencies in Henley.

Rebecca recently returned to her roots in Sonning to bring up her son, and is now working closely alongside Phil Booth, the owner of Philip Booth Esq.

She is involved in all aspects of the sale of residential property in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Phil Booth said: “I am delighted to welcome Rebecca to join our boutique agency. We have a strong ethos of providing a personal service, and the feedback she has received from our customers has been wonderful.”

