New show home open at apartment development

A NEW Savills show home has been opened on the top floor of Vicinia, the new residential development on Deanfield Avenue, which is now complete and ready to move into.

Built by property developer Oakford homes, Vicinia is a collection of 14 high-specification apartments with one, two and three bedrooms.

The development has two green living walls and is set within communal gardens, and there are balconies and terraces for all of the properties.

The apartments have been fitted with stone kitchen worktops, Smeg appliances and underfloor heating. Each one has been individually designed with thoughtful design details such as pocket doors and extra-large windows.

Alexa Peters, head of Savills specialist new homes team in Reading, said: “Vicinia is an exciting scheme in that both the product and location are exceptional. An impressive development in its own right, evident in the quality of design, specification and finish, its appeal is further bolstered by its location, just a few minutes’ walk from the centre of Henley.

“Contemporary developments, particularly apartments, are still a rarity in Henley, despite it being such a sought-after place to live. Low-maintenance, close to amenities and well-connected, Vicinia brings greater choice into the market, and will be an attractive proposition to first time buyers, downsizers and investors alike.”

There are Help-to-Buy options on some of the properties, all of which have secure under-croft parking and come with a 10-year new home NHBC Warranty.

Prices start at £339,950 for a one-bedroom apartment and two-bedroom apartments range from £449,950 to £645,000.

To find out more or to make an appointment to visit the new show home, please call Savills on (01491) 843000 or 0118 952 0540.