Semi-detached cottage is ripe for refurbishment

IN the village of Lower Basildon there is a gem of a refurbishment project on the market with Warmingham estate agency.

Ladysmith Cottage is a semi-detached period property with a traditional black and white façade and a big garden at the back.

The house is ready for some attention and needs to be modernised throughout, but — with some investment and a keen eye for design — it could be reworked into a comfortable family home.

Many of the internal features could be restored and kept intact — for example the wooden parquet flooring in the dining room, the exposed beams in some of the rooms, and the lovely character fireplaces.

On the ground floor there is an entrance porch and a shower room, along with a lounge, a dining room and a kitchen.

Upstairs there are currently three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The kitchen opens out on to the private back garden, where there is a courtyard, an area of lawn and some well-established foliage (that could also do with a bit of TLC).

Outside there is a detached outbuilding divided into a laundry room and a bedroom with a shower, and a detached studio at the end of the garden where there is light, power and an internet connection.

Ladysmith Cottage could be a great refurbishment project for the right buyer, and there is also the potential to extend it, subject to planning permission.

It has a guide price of £475,000 but could potentially be worth considerably more once it has been modernised.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call Warmingham on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

LADYSMITH COTTAGE, LOWER BASILDON

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: two

• Internal area: 1,281 sq ft / 119 sq m

Guide price: £475,000

Agents: Warmingham on (01491) 874144