‘Boris factor’ boosts mortgage searches

LONDON house prices are already perking up in the wake of Boris Johnson’s election victory, it has been reported.

So-called super-prime buyers had been holding back, fearful that their wealth would be punitively taxed by a new government.

The Conservatives have announced a three per cent surcharge on overseas buyers, but this is not being seen as excessive.

Online searches for UK mortgages rose 113 per cent in the wake of December’s general election, according to figures released by online mortgage broker and lender Habito,

The firm’s CEO Daniel Hegarty said: “The Conservatives’ resounding election victory seems to have already given many consumers the confidence to at least think about their home plans. We’ve seen a marked jump in both Google searches and our own website traffic since the result of the election across all buyer types.

“It seemed that many would-be homebuyers buoyed by the result used the downtime just before the Christmas shopping rush to speak to an expert about their home buying and financing situation.”