Six-bedroom family home was extended and rebuilt

“IT is the place to live,” I hear. “It is the most desirable road in Henley,” they say.

Well, I don’t know about that, but Rotherfield Road definitely has a lot going for it.

It is a no-through road for starters, so there are no passing cars and it is as quiet as falling snow.

And yet all the hubbub and happenings in the centre of Henley are still within walking distance.

Woodside is a six-bedroom house that was almost completely rebuilt and extended just over 10 years ago, although you wouldn’t know it from the outside because it looks just as settled and well established as any of the other houses in the road.

An eclectic collection of properties, several along this road are at least three storeys high, and a few are almost mansions.

Edwardian beauties, vast roofs like football pitches, turrets like castles, uplit elegance in red brick, white stucco walls and shutters on the windows — it is a well-heeled but unflashy neighbourhood.

Nicely screened from the road by trees and hedges, the front façade of Woodside is pleasingly symmetrical, with arched windows, leafy climbers on the walls and elegant columns at the door.

Inside, the double-height entrance hall has a gallery, looking down from the upstairs landing over the front door.

The living accommodation on the ground floor has been arranged in such a way that part of it can be used as an independent home within a home.

The annexe side of the house has a bedroom, a living room with a handy kitchenette at one end, and its own shower room.

The main part of the house has a 28-foot living room with windows at the front and sides, a beautiful fireplace, wood flooring and double doors opening out on to the back garden.

There is a big and bright open-plan kitchen/dining room with a stone floor, a central kitchen island, a rooflight and almost an entire wall of windows that overlook the patio.

At one end is a family room area, with plenty of space for sofas and a coffee table.

Upstairs, the luxury master bedroom is actually a suite of four separate rooms — the bedroom itself, an en suite shower room, a dressing room with fitted wardrobes and a private study.

There are four additional bedrooms upstairs, decorated in easy-on-the-eye contemporary colours, one of which is en suite.

Some of the bedrooms feel even bigger than they are, because of their tall vaulted ceilings.

At the back of the house, over the open-plan kitchen/dining room, there is a wide first floor balcony that is accessible from two of the bedrooms.

This creates a peaceful spot for sunbathing in the summer, reading a book, or simply watching the birds and squirrels coming and going in the back garden.

The back garden itself is well-screened for privacy by mature trees and other foliage — it has a large lawn and a patio area with decking.

The garage on one side of the house is currently being used as a gym, but it could easily be repurposed as a storage room, a home office or teenage hangout.

Rotherfield Road is just off Harpsden Road, which connects Henley town centre with the pretty village of Harpsden to the south.

An army of ancient trees towers over Rotherfield Road and stands guard between the houses, most of which are hidden behind an assortment of gates made of cast iron, or curly patterns in black steel, or white wood panels with arrow-shaped spikes on top.

At the end of the road, where the snowdrops are already starting to pop up from the wet mulchy ground, there are a few footpaths leading off in different directions.

One path leads to the top of Drawback Hill, a popular children’s snow-day sledging spot that drops down to the cricket and football playing fields along from Harpsden village hall.

The houses on Rotherfield Road do not come on the market very often, and Woodside is being marketed with a guide price of £2,575,000.

A spokesman for Savills estate agency said: “This property is an exceptional example of an elegant family residence in a sought after position on the outskirts of Henley, on one of the town’s most desirable roads. It was totally rebuilt between the years of 2007 and 2009 to bring the house up to a very high standard.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

WOODSIDE, ROTHERFIELD ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: six

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: two

• Internal area: 3,504 sq ft / 325 sq m

• Guide price: £2,575,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843000