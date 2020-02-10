‘Size matters’ when it comes to renovations

ANYONE of thinking of doing work on their property should bear in mind that there are some home improvement projects that can be carried out without having to apply for planning permission.

That’s according to experts from insurance price comparison website comparethemarket.com

As a rule of thumb, they say, most structural changes are subject to building regulations, but some bigger renovation projects can be done without planning permission if you adhere to certain size regulations.

Here are five of the renovations you can do without planning permission.

1. Porch

You do not need to apply for planning permission when building a porch, says the report, if it is no more than three metres above ground level and the ground floor doesn’t exceed three square metres.

You also must make sure that no part of the porch is within two metres of any boundary of the house or a highway.

However, if you take the front door out of the porch, the porch becomes part of the property and may be subject to building regulations and planning permission.

2. Conservatory

Planning permission is not necessary for a conservatory if you adhere to size regulations.

The conservatory should cover less than half of the land surrounding the home, and should not be higher than the highest point of the roof. If the property is a single storey, the conservatory should be no higher than four metres tall.

3. Shed or summer house

Building regulations do not normally apply to outbuildings, such as a garden office or summer house, if the floor area of the building is less than 15 square metres and the building is not used for sleeping in. The same rules apply to sheds, greenhouses and garages.

4. Loft conversion

Unless you live in a designated area like a national park or world heritage site, loft conversions do not need planning permission, as long as the conversion is no higher than the highest part of the roof and made in a similar material to the rest of the house.

If you live in a terraced house, the conversion has a volume allowance of 40 cubic metres of additional roof space or 50 cubic metres for detached and semi-detached houses.

Make sure the roof enlargement doesn’t overhang the outer face of the wall of the original house.

5. Fence

You will only need planning permission to put up a fence if it’s over one metre high (next to any highway used by vehicles or a footpath) or if it’s over two metres high elsewhere.

There are other rules relating to the type of building you have, and where the fence will be in relation to other buildings, so you need to check the rules before you put it up.