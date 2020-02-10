House in castle’s grounds enjoys a fairytale location

THE Coach House is a special place, not least because it is situated within the grounds of Wallingford Castle.

To make its location even more dreamy, there is a gate at the bottom of the garden that opens on to a path that meanders through lush green parkland down to the River Thames.

A charming four-bedroom family home, The Coach House is just a short walk away from Wallingford town centre and is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £1,650,000.

To enter the property, you must pass through the old castle gates and a walled garden, where there is a lovely big lawn, a shaded patio, and an outdoor swimming pool featuring a vine-covered pergola.

The front porch takes you into a dining hall and then along a passageway to the kitchen and three other reception rooms.

The large country kitchen has a breakfast bar and space for a dining table and chairs.

The drawing room has a fireplace and a wall of glass doors that open on to a wide, south-facing conservatory, which is also accessible from the cosy sitting room.

The first floor has four bedrooms and a family bathroom. One bedroom has an en suite bathroom and another has a small room off to one side that could be a nursery or perhaps a dressing room or study.

There is access to a large area of handy storage space in the loft, and outside there is a separate annexe office building and a garage with a workshop on one side.

The annexe office building has a wooden floor, rough white-painted stone walls and exposed timber beams. There is also a decorative stained-glass window up near the ceiling, to remind you of your castle-side location.

Wallingford Castle itself has a long and interesting history, but it fell into disrepair from the 16th century onwards.

The last remaining sections of wall are now preserved as a Grade I listed monument and the grounds are open to the public.

The opportunity to live in the grounds of an actual castle does not arise very often.

For more information on this property or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843001.

At a glance...

THE COACH HOUSE, WALLINGFORD

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: four

• Internal area: 3,075 sq ft / 286 sq m

Guide price: £1,650,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843001