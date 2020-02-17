Mispronounced place names are on the map

A LIST of the most frequently mispronounced place names in the UK has been compiled.

Tim Alcock of car leasing firm LeaseCar.uk said: “The English language can be challenging at best. Not only do we have words that are spelled and pronounced the same but have different meanings — bank, read and bear are good examples. To complicate things further, some words contain letters that just aren’t needed.

“You see this a lot with place names like Leominster, which might as well be spelt Lemster, and Happisburgh, which sounds more like Hays-bruh, rendering the majority of the word useless.

“In order to prevent confusion, we have compiled a list of places around the UK that are most often mispronounced, so that drivers can travel with ease and as little embarrassment as possible.”

Marylebone in London is often pronounced “Ma-ree-lee-bone” but should be “Mar-lee-bone”.

Teignmouth in Devon is often pronounced “Tane-mouth” but should be “Tin-muth”, and Bicester in Oxfordshire should be “Bis-ter” but many people say “Bi-ses-ter”. Some people think Hunstanton in Norfolk sounds like “Hun-stan-ton”, but they should actually say “Hun-ston”.

Cholmondeley in Cheshire is often said as “Chol-mon-de-lee” — quite understandably — but the correct way of saying it is “Chum-lee”.

Southwell in Nottinghamshire sounds like “Suth-ul” rather than “South-well”, and Magdalen College in Cambridge actually sounds like “Maud-lin” rather than “Mag-de-lain”.

Leominster in Herefordshire should be pronounced “Lemster” rather than “Lee-o-min-ster”, and Shrewsbury in Shropshire should be pronounced “Shroos-bree”.

Happisburgh in Norfolk is often mispronounced “Happ-is-bruh” but should be “Hays-bruh”, while Gloucester should be “Glos-ter” rather than “Glos-es-ter”.

Belvoir Castle in Grantham is pronounced “Beaver” rather than “Bel-vwar”, and Ruislip in London is often pronounced “Roo-i-slip” instead of “Ry-slip”.