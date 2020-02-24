Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Best spots for buyers

THE most popular location for first-time buyers in Britain is the London borough of Barking and Dagenham, according to new research published by property website Zoopla.

The most in-demand property is a three-bedroom terraced house valued at £300,000. For this, according to Zoopla, you would need a deposit of £45,000 and an income of £56,667.

In second place is the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, where they need to earn £80,278 and have a deposit of £63,750 for a home valued at £425,000.

Outside of London, Leicester is the most popular location where the average home value enquired about is £175,000, with a £26,250 deposit.

Property

Looking for a job?

Print Sales Person

Location Henley-on-Thames

Higgs Group Print Sales Executive The Higgs Group of Henley on Thames have been supplying and servicing South ...

 

Credit Controller

Location CROWMARSH

Junior Credit Controller Location: Our Head Office in Wallingford, Oxon Salary: Competitive Salary, negotiable for the ...

 

School Counsellor

Location READING

SCHOOL COUNSELLOR Closing Date – 28 February 2020 We are looking to appoint an experienced BACP/ BABCP accredited ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33