Best spots for buyers

Monday, 24 February 2020
24/02/2020
THE most popular location for first-time buyers in Britain is the London borough of Barking and Dagenham, according to new research published by property website Zoopla.
The most in-demand property is a three-bedroom terraced house valued at £300,000. For this, according to Zoopla, you would need a deposit of £45,000 and an income of £56,667.
In second place is the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, where they need to earn £80,278 and have a deposit of £63,750 for a home valued at £425,000.
Outside of London, Leicester is the most popular location where the average home value enquired about is £175,000, with a £26,250 deposit.
