Former office block is returned to glory days of Victorian era

A TOWERING townhouse that had, until recently, been an ordinary office block filled with desks, photocopiers and filing cabinets, has been turned back into a home.

Rotherfield House on the Fair Mile, a prestigious location within easy reach of Henley town centre, has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms and is on the market with Knight Frank at £3.1 million.

The house is four storeys tall and set back from the road, in a pair with next door, with ornate light and dark brickwork and decorative patterns above the windows, and a grand stone staircase leading up to the front door.

Converted in 2016, the property retains many of the original architectural features from its glory days in the Victorian era when it was one big house to begin with.

The principal ground floor reception rooms have tall ceilings and wooden floors, handsome fireplaces, ornate full-height windows and traditional coving on the ceilings — and cosy underfloor heating has been installed.

In classic Victorian style, the dining room and drawing room are two rooms, separated by folding doors that open it all up into one large living space if required.

The kitchen is stunning and extends all the way from the front of the house to the back, with an island hob and plenty of space for a breakfast table and chairs at one end. There is also a downstairs cloakroom on the ground floor.

The lower ground floor has two bedrooms and a sitting room and has its own external door. These rooms are currently being used as a gym, an office and a cinema room, but there is also a kitchen, a study and a bathroom down there — so the entire floor could easily be used as self-contained accommodation for guests or family members.

Up on the first floor there are two good-sized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, one of which also has a dressing room.

There are two more en suite bedrooms on the second floor, with access to a rooftop terrace, and above that is an additional large bedroom with its own dressing room or study, and another bathroom. Outside the property at the back, the drawing room and hallway have doors that open out on to a raised terrace, with a curved staircase that leads down to a walled garden and a new outdoor swimming pool.

The property also comes with private parking spaces and a separate two-storey garage building at the end of the garden.

It is good to see one of Henley’s finest character properties being returned to its original purpose. A spokesman from Knight Frank estate agency said: “Rotherfield House is a striking property converted back into one impressive residence, in a most sought-after location.

“The atmosphere is one of elegance and it is finished to a very high specification, drawing on the very best features of the original Victorian architecture but with added contemporary touches.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 817914.