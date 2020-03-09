Four-bedroom home is ideal for a young family

GRANARY House in Blounts Court Road is a sturdy four-bedroom house that would be perfect for a young family to grow up in.

On the relatively quiet road that leads from Peppard to Binfield Heath, skirting along the northern edge of Sonning Common, the house is situated between Henley and Reading and is close to some good primary and secondary schools.

Its garden is safely enclosed by fencing and would make a fine place for children to play in and for adults to relax in. It has well-stocked flower beds for colour and mature trees for shade, there is a lawn, a pergola, and a patio with space for a table and chairs, deckchairs, a paddling pool, a barbecue and a teddy bear’s picnic.

There is outside lighting for those lazy summer evenings sitting outside, sipping peppermint tea and putting the world to rights, and an irrigation system to help you keep the flowerbeds watered.

In one corner of the garden there is a lovely cream timber summer house with a wooden floor, a vaulted ceiling, and lighting and power for laptops or music.

The house itself has been laid out in a way that makes it ideal for family life. It has been nicely decorated and there are solid wooden floors in the reception rooms downstairs.

On the ground floor there is a large central entrance hallway, also with a wooden floor, that has an open staircase and leads to three reception rooms and a downstairs cloakroom.

The study at the front of the house has fitted cupboards and a large bay window with space for a desk, and the dining room at the back looks out on to the garden.

The sitting room is fabulous — it has windows at the front and the back, a decorative cast iron fireplace with a wooden mantelpiece, and French doors that open out on the patio.

The kitchen/breakfast room has recently been redone, so it is all shiny and new with soft pale colours and a tiled floor. It has a breakfast bar and lots of granite work surfaces, and there is an integrated AEG dishwasher, space for a wall TV, a stainless-steel wine fridge and a Neff five-ring hob, oven and microwave.

There is a good-sized utility room off the kitchen with plenty of storage space and room for a washing machine and dryer and a fridge/freezer if required. There are granite work surfaces in this room too, along with a sink and the boiler.

The master bedroom on the first floor has a lot of fitted wardrobe space, along with an en suite bathroom with heated towel rails.

The upstairs is also laid out nicely for a young family, in that all of the bedrooms and the family bathroom come off the central hallway, so children can run around from room to room and play without ever being too far away. And, crucially, the three additional bedrooms are all roughly the same size, preventing arguments about who gets the biggest room.

There is access to some loft space in one of the bedrooms, providing some handy extra storage space, and all of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes built in.

There is a big gravel driveway at the front of the house with plenty of space for off-road parking, a garage at the side of the house, and a gate to the back garden.

A spokesman for Ballards estate agency said: “Granary House is a lovely four-bedroom detached home on the border of Peppard and with easy access to Sonning Common, Henley and Reading. It is beautifully presented and perfect for a growing family.”

Sonning Common has a decent supermarket and other shops, a post office, a doctors’ surgery and dentist, and a thriving village community spirit.

Granary House is on the market with a guide price of £895,000. For more information on this property or to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

GRANARY HOUSE, SONNING COMMON

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: three

• Internal area: 1,900 sq ft / 176.5 sq m

Guide price: £895,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055