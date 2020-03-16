Estate agents’ top tips for getting your home ready for the spring market

SPRING is traditionally a popular time for buying and selling houses, and people looking to sell must present their homes in the best possible way.

Lauren Scott, the president of the National Association of Estate Agents, said: “With housing market activity on the rise during February and March, it’s important to take every step to make your property stand out above the competition.”

NAEA Propertymark has the following tips for sellers, to help ensure that buyers see their homes in the best light possible during viewings.

First impressions

If your front door is looking a little shabby, buy a new doorknob, a brass letterbox or a stainless-steel house number — these small touches can instantly make your home feel more welcoming.

Spring cleaning

A spring clean is essential before a seasonal sale. Make sure any old winter grime is removed from the property, give old carpets a deep clean, and thoroughly clean all curtains, or upholstery that attracts extra dust.

Kitchens and bathrooms

Kitchens and bathrooms can make or break a sale, so make sure yours look their best. Give tired-looking bathrooms a makeover by hiding any unappealing pipework and fixing up any worn tiling. Tidy away bathroom clutter such as toiletries and cleaning products. In the kitchen, replace any worn work surfaces and cabinet doors if possible.

Lighting

A dark room is not ideal — the easiest way to brighten a room is to maximise natural daylight as much as possible by opening curtains and blinds and cleaning the windows.

Minimal decoration

Potential buyers must be able to picture themselves living in the home they are viewing, so if you are redecorating before selling, it’s best to keep the decor simple and colours neutral.

Flowers

Keeping fresh flowers on display is a welcoming touch that will make your home appear well kept. Flowers can play a vital role in giving rooms a lift and create a clean fragrance to greet a buyer.

Remove pets

If you have pets, air out the property in advance of any viewings, light a freshly scented candle to mask any lingering smells and consider leaving your pet with a friend or family member for the duration of the viewing.