Updated cottage is now a spacious family home

PACK and Prime Lane, on the western edge of Henley, is a

U-shaped road that connects Paradise Lane with Gravel Hill — wrapping around the older Rotherfield site of The Henley College.

But there is more to Pack and Prime Lane than meets the eye. It is the start of an ancient bridleway and footpath that leads to Goring, via Rotherfield Greys — if you look at the map, you can see that it branches off midway round into a footpath that goes across the fields and through the woods to the top of Greys Road and beyond.

The name itself is thought to harken back to the olden days when horse-drawn wagon drivers, transporting goods en route to and from London would turn off Gravel Hill to “pack and prime” their pistols, just in case they were ambushed by highwaymen.

Riverhill Cottage, a detached Edwardian house at the Gravel Hill end of Pack and Prime Lane, is on the market with Robinson Sherston at a guide price of £1,500,000.

It is said to have been originally built as a cottage for the chauffeur at Westfield House, situated further down the lane.

It has been extended and updated since those days, and is now an attractive and spacious family home set behind timber gates with an automated opening system.

The entrance hallway has a cupboard under the stairs, a cloakroom and a door out to the back garden. The kitchen is at the front of the house and is painted pale grey with traditional kitchen cabinets, a larder and an island unit, a range cooker and granite work surfaces — along with an integrated fridge and dishwasher.

The wide utility room is a step down from the kitchen, and is home to the boiler and built-in storage, space for a fridge-freezer and washing machine, and more granite work surfaces.

The study and dining room are at the back of the house and overlook the leafy back garden. The study is a great work space, thanks to its built-in desk, cupboards and drawers — the ideal spot for thinking, being productive or writing your first book.

The traditional dining room has two doors and a fireplace.

A short flight of stairs in the entrance hall leads up to the

20-foot-long south-facing sitting room, which has windows on three sides and a high ceiling, making it feel bright and spacious. There is an open fireplace and a wood-burning stove, for cosy evenings snuggled up by the fire.

French doors from the sitting room lead to the conservatory, which is fitted with window blinds and a fan to keep things cool in the summer. The conservatory is surrounded by a brick and stone paved patio, where there is plenty of space for a table and chairs.

Up on the first floor, the master bedroom has an impressive set of fitted wardrobes along one wall, with a whole wall of windows and French doors leading out to a Juliet balcony overlooking the back garden.

Through an arched double doorway is the master bedroom’s en suite bathroom, which has underfloor heating installed. There is also ladder access to a large boarded attic.

There are three additional bedrooms upstairs — each with its own unique look and character and built-in storage units — and access to one bedroom is from part-way up the staircase. There is also a separate family shower room.

The house and garden are built into the side of a hill, so the garden is interesting and dynamic because of its steps and slopes and distinct areas on different levels.

The garden was landscaped in 2010 and has been well looked after. It is full of well-established and colourful shrubs and trees, there is a lawn and raised flowerbeds made from sleepers and brickwork, and a second ground floor patio outside the study and dining room.

Riverhill Cottage also has a garage, a greenhouse and shed, a watering system, outside lighting all around the garden, and a large storage room with outside access underneath the sitting room.

Giles Robinson, of Robinson Sherston estate agency, said: “Riverhill is a charming property, in a great location close to the town, but in a quiet location. The rooms are spacious and versatile and there is scope to add to this property.”

For more information or to request a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

At a glance...

RIVERHILL COTTAGE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: four

• Gross internal area: 2,541 sq ft / 236 sq m

Guide price: £1,500,000

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911