Enquiries soar after easing of lockdown

A RECORD number of property enquiries have been received by Savills’ residential development sales team since the lockdown restrictions introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic were eased.

Across the UK, enquiries for new-build homes in the first half of this year were up nine per cent compared with the same period in 2019. June saw a record level of enquiries, up 82 per cent on the year.

Nicola Horner, head of residential development sales for Summertown, Oxford, said: “We saw an incredibly strong June. The stamp duty announcement merely accelerated what was already a fast-moving market.

“People have made decisions about where they want to be and what they want from their homes during the lockdown period, and our regional offices in Oxfordshire in particular have enjoyed record demand from those now considering a move out of London.

“The residential sales market since June has been the strongest we have seen for some time.”

Meanwhile, Savills says the trend for UK holidaymakers to opt for a staycation this summer is set to continue.

Numerous hotels in the New Forest are enjoying full occupancy and the Lake District has proved to be a top choice for travellers.

Tim Stoyle, head of Savills’ hotels team, said: “The staycation has been touted as a silver lining to the challenges that the hotel industry is currently facing.

“As summer approached but restrictions on travel remained, those sentiments were mostly speculative.

“However, as lockdown has eased, trends have emerged supporting the expected: the UK is heading for the coast and country.”