Secluded property that makes most of space and light

A DETACHED family home in Peppard

Common has come on the market.

Corner House in Colliers Lane is on sale with a guide price of £1,150,000 with Beville estate agents.

The property, which sits in a secluded spot, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The ground floor features a large games room, drawing room and a 32ft kitchen and breakfast room which are accessed from the large entrance hall where stairs lead to the bedrooms.

The kitchen benefits from lots of windows, which provide views over the back garden, and brings in natural light.

It also features handmade units, a separate island, with added storage, and integrated appliances. At one end there is enough room for a large dining table and chairs for entertaining.

In the kitchen there is also a walk-in larder and access to a utility or boot room where there’s an additional sink and space for more appliances. The drawing room features an open fireplace, housing a log burner, while the games room, situated at the front of the property, benefits from large windows, which makes it bright and airy.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and two have en-suite shower rooms. There is also a family bathroom with both a bath and a double shower.

The third bedroom has an adjoining study and sitting room, which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Other noteworthy features include an oil-fired condensing boiler and large Megaflow pressurised hot water system, double glazing throughout, a handmade oak front door and covered entrance porch, extensive range of built in cupboards, a double garage, ample off-road parking and private gardens to the front and rear and an alarm system.

There is a bus service to Reading station and The Unicorn pub at Kingwood is close by, as is the large village of Sonning Common with its shops and amenities.

Nearby schools include Peppard, Sonning Common and Kidmore End primaries, Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common, Gillotts School in Henley and The Henley College.

• To request a viewing, call Beville, Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on 01189 242526.