Refurbished home close to town centre

A REFURBISHED family home close to Henley town centre has come on the market.

The four-bedroom detached property in Cromwell Road has an asking price of £1,475,000 with Ballards estate agents.

The entrance hall leads through to an open-plan sitting/dining room, which has views to the rear patio and garden.

The kitchen has fitted cupboards including a separate larder, electric oven and combination microwave with a family room leading off of it.

There is a separate utility room, approached from the kitchen, with plumbing for a washing machine and space for additional white goods, and a door on to the back garden.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a range of fitted wardrobes and additional storage and en-suite shower room.

There are three other double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes and a newly fitted luxury bathroom.

The property benefits from a large driveway with parking for several vehicles and a double garage.

To the rear, the private south-facing mature garden offers a variety of colourful shrubs with a patio.

Planning permission has been granted to extend the living room and bedroom above it.

This also allows for an additional double garage with studio over it and converting the existing garage into an additional reception room with potential as an annexe.

