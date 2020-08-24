Victorian terraced property that’s ripe for development

A VICTORIAN terraced villa in Henley has come on the market for the first time in 70 years.

The three-bedroom property in Wilson Avenue has a guide price of £550,000 and is available through Ballards estate agents.

It presents an opportunity for buyers to bring it up to date by remodelling. It comes with a good-sized garden and no onward chain.

At the front of the property, you are greeted by a solid wood door with a glazed side panel, which opens into an entrance hall.

Off the hallway there is a living room with central fireplace and a picture window, a dining room with a feature fireplace and access to a basic galley kitchen.

French doors open into a conservatory with a cloakroom and coal scullery, which has potential to be made into an open plan kitchen and diner. Double-glazed doors open on to a rear garden.

A staircase from the hallway gives access to two double bedrooms, both with ornate fireplaces, a third bedroom and a modern bathroom. Outside, the rear private garden has a central pathway running the full length to a rear access path. It is mainly lawn but is interspersed with shrubs and there is high panel fencing.

At the front there is on-road unrestricted parking. The property benefits from gas radiator central heating.

Guy Symons, a director at Ballards, said: “It is the first time this property has come on the market for 70 years, which is unusual. and it offers a lot of opportunity to improve and for a buyer to put their own mark on it.

“It is a good house and being original it presents itself with lots of opportunity to alter it to whatever your requirements are. There is definitely an opportunity to extend or alter to the rear.

“There is a small kitchen, conservatory and dining room which could be knocked through to create one big open-plan kitchen and diner.”

“While the inside is very much Fifties in style, it has been kept up to date as it has gas central heating and some double glazing.”

The property is set on the outskirts of Henley but is within walking distance of the town centre, station and the River Thames.

