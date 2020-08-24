Bright and airy home with heavenly garden

A FAMILY home in Henley has come on the market.

The four-bedroom property in Hamilton Avenue has a guide price of £1,150,000 with Penny & Sinclair estate agents.

A recessed porch leads into a large hallway, with a cloakroom under the stairs.

The sitting room is open to the dining room and is a bright space, with a large bay window, fireplace with feature surround and corniced ceilings.

French doors lead from the dining room into the patio and the south-facing garden beyond.

The kitchen is another light space, with Shaker style units and ample worktop space. French doors open into the garden room.

On the first floor there are two double rooms and a single, along with a family bathroom and a separate shower room. On the second floor, a spacious landing gives access to eaves storage and another double bedroom with built-in cupboards.

A spokesman for Penny & Sinclair said: “At the front of the property there is a highly prized off-street parking space and a smartly kept hedge behind a low brick wall.

“There is also a useful space to the side, currently with a small storage shed (the neighbour also has right of access to the side of this property).

“At the rear, there is a stunning south-facing garden. With a patio, lawn and mature and well stocked borders, this is a real haven and complements the house perfectly.”

• For more information and to request a viewing, call Penny & Sinclair, of Hart Street, Henley, on (01491) 739000.