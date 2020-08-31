Rural idyll that has bags of character

A CHARACTERFUL cottage that is surrounded by countryside has come on the market.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property has an asking price of £810,000 and is available through Ballards estate agents.

Situated in the rural village of Bix, a short drive from Henley, the cottage, which is not listed, has wooden beams throughout.

It also has wooden floors throughout the ground floor, with carpet used in the upstairs bedrooms.

The cottage features a modern kitchen, dining room and downstairs cloakroom while the large living room has an open fireplace.

French doors lead out to the back garden and patio.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom has been recently finished to a high modern specification. Both the en-suite and the family bathroom have underfloor heating.

The private and enclosed back garden offers mature shrubs throughout and is landscaped with a patio, which can be used for outside dining.

• For more information and to request a viewing, call Ballards, Hart Street, Henley, on (01491) 411055.