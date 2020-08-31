Monday, 31 August 2020

Make home heating top of agenda

HOME owners should futureproof their heating system before selling up, according to a survey.

YouGov found that not doing so could put off a new generation of buyers who plan to work from home.

It revealed that 68 per cent of people surveyed, who were forced to work at home during the coronavirus pandemic, would prefer to continue to do so in the future.

Malcolm Farrow, of OFTEC, the trade association for liquid fuels, said: “It’s a popular time of year for house movers and these buyers will be thinking about space for home working environments.

“It may seem strange to think about heating in summer but, it’s an important consideration because, if it hasn’t been looked after, it could put off potential buyers or lead to a reduced offer if they anticipate it will need replacing.”

