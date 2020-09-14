Extended home set in an acre

AN extended family home set in one acre of land in Rotherfield Greys has come on the market.

The six-bedroom property in Satwell Close is available through Knight Frank and has a guide price of £2,150,000.

There are five reception rooms that are all full of character and the reception hall has a limestone floor.

The drawing room has an open fireplace with a log burning stove with marble surround. It overlooks the front garden and there is also a French window which opens to the side garden.

The dining room also has an open fireplace, with a painted wood surround. It has doors to the rear garden terrace.

The kitchen has limestone flooring while the informal sitting room has wood flooring and a log fire and opens to a family room with double doors leading out to the garden.

The master bedroom has a fireplace, a dressing area with built-in cupboards and a large en-suite bathroom.

The other five bedrooms all have built-in cupboards and there is a spacious family bathroom and a separate downstairs toilet.

Outside, there is a large gravel area to the front of the house, which provides plenty of parking. The garden wraps around the house and has mature trees, shrubs and yew hedging that provide privacy.

The terrace to the rear of the property is a place to enjoy al fresco dining and view the garden and the tennis court beyond.

Satwell Close is a no through lane situated on the edge of Shepherd’s Green and is four miles from Henley town centre with its boutique shops, restaurants, cinema and theatre. Henley’s station has connections to Twyford and London.

• For more information and to see a virtual reality viewing or to book an in-person viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.