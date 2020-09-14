Off-street parking in town centre

AN extended family home set in one acre of land in Rotherfield Greys has come on the market. The ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
A LISTED property in the heart of Henley has come on the market.
West Hill House in West Street has three bedrooms, off-street parking and a garage.
It is available through Savills estate agents with an asking price of £1.5 million.
The kitchen features a range of cupboards, an Aga and a separate utility room while the sitting room has a log burner and French doors open to the garden.
The conservatory, which doubles up as a breakfast room, overlooks the garden.
The master bedroom is equipped with an en-suite bathroom and there are two further double bedrooms and a shower room.
At the rear of the house there is a fully paved, walled south-facing courtyard garden with a water feature.
Charlie Chavasse, agent at Savills, said: “This is a fine example of a period property located on a quiet residential road, a stone’s throw from Henley town centre.”
• For more information, and to book a viewing, call Savills in Bell Street, Henley, on (01491) 843 000.
