Agent returns to firm

AN estate agent has returned to his old firm.

James Kilkenny has returned to Davis Tate, the agency he first joined back in 2003, having spent recent years at Ballards, where he worked as a sales director.

Mr Kilkenny, who grew up in Stoke Row, is married to Melissa and is father to Alex and Isabell.

He joins the firm at 46 Bell Street, which is led by branch manager Jason Applebey and assistant manager Jenny King, both long-term Davis Tate senior employees.

Mr Applebey said: “We are delighted to welcome James back. He has been an effective agent in Henley for many years. Between us we offer 50 years’ cumulative experience selling and letting homes in and around the town. We are very pleased to have him as part of our team.” Also in the branch are Hannah Johnstone, Jo Sutton, Emma Durcan and Fraser Peett and an accounts and management team headed by Tracie Douglas Jones, who has also been with the firm for more than 15 years.

Davis Tate was established in Goring in 1991 and is approaching its 30th anniversary year.