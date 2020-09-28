Listed farmhouse with stable block

A FARMHOUSE at Park Corner has come on the market.

Park Corner Farm features a Grade-II listed farmhouse, extensive gardens and a paddock with stable block.

The property, which is being sold through Savills estate agents, has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 sq ft of accommodation with a wealth of period features.

The house, with its red brick and flint elevations, has four reception rooms, including a triple aspect family room with an open fireplace, and a sitting room with a bay window and fireplace.

The formal dining room is ideal for entertaining and sitting as a family, while the kitchen has space for a breakfast table. There are six double bedrooms arranged on the first and second floors. On the second floor there is a study that could be used as a seventh bedroom. The first and second floors have bathrooms.

The property is set in extensive grounds, which include a tennis court and is approached via a gravel driveway.

The house is surrounded by walled gardens, lawns, paved terracing and border flowerbeds. Beyond this there are further south-facing gardens, including extensive lawns.

• Park Corner Farm has a guide price of £3.25m. To request a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843001.