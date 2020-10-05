Homes are right on the river

A VICTORIAN riverfront home in Wargrave is on the market for £2.75 million — complete with a separate two-bedroom cottage.

Knight Frank Henley is marketing the properties in Willow Lane, a residential no-through lane described as being quietly situated on on a prime reach of the River Thames.

Offering flexible family accommodation, The Willows and Valley Cottage are on separate title deeds but are being put up for sale together.

Knight Frank says: “The Willows is a lovely Victorian riverside home. The house retains the elegance of the period with an impressive entrance portico and high ceilings but with a light and airy feel and with a high standard of internal fit out.

“The addition of a large conservatory, currently used as a sitting and dining room, provides the perfect place to enjoy views across the garden terrace to the River Thames.

“The Willows comprises a delightful main reception room opening to a large south-facing conservatory with double doors to the garden terrace.

“There is a charming study/family room with built-in bookshelves, a superbly fitted modern kitchen/breakfast room with separate utility and boot room.

“The first floor offers a master bedroom suite with a dressing room with fitted wardrobes, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“Valley Cottage comprises a bright,

open-plan sitting/dining room/kitchen and cloakroom at first floor level, with riverside views too. The ground floor comprises a bedroom suite, second bedroom, a family bathroom and utility room.

“All presented to a high standard, this is ideal as a guest cottage or for live-in family, perfect for multi-generational living.

“The cottage is accessed via a separate entrance from the lane with electric gates, off-road parking and its own private garden. There is a gate from the garden through to The Willows.”

To arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank Henley on (01491) 818415 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk