Farmhouse is perfect place for entertaining

Monday, 12 October 2020
A GRADE II-listed farmhouse with its own guest accommodation and a staff annexe is on the market with Knight Frank.
Dunsden Farm House in Dunsden Green sits in 2.17 acres in a private edge-of-hamlet setting.
The main house is believed to originally date from medieval times but was largely rebuilt in the 17th century with 20th century additions.
Knight Frank says: “Dunsden Farm House enjoys wonderful views over its own gardens, adjoining fields and has far-reaching countryside views beyond. Entered by the front door through a porch, the house has a sitting room and drawing room to the right and a family room/playroom to the left of the entrance hallway, which leads to the large, open and light kitchen-breakfast room with central island and an adjoining garden room.
“Particular features include beamed ceilings and two fireplaces within the principal reception rooms. There is a ground floor WC.
“The bedroom accommodation is well arranged and includes a large principal bedroom suite with dressing room, bath within the room, and separate WC, a large guest bedroom suite with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
“A separate drive leads to the barns which comprise two converted barns, with beautiful guest accommodation.
“The first barn includes a reception hallway with a ground floor bedroom with en suite bathroom. On the first floor is a study/sitting area and a further bedroom with en suite.
“Linked by an open cart shed, the second barn has a breathtaking double height entertaining room — which has plumbing, so a kitchen could be installed — and a sitting room/study with views over the gardens.
“There is also a separate WC and a ground floor bedroom with en suite shower room.
“The property is approached along a gravel driveway and through electric metal gates. There is a large driveway for parking numerous vehicles, along with a three-bay garage.
“A lavender-lined path leads to the front door of Dunsden Farm House and the grounds have mature trees and extensive lawns.
“As the house is approached, a separate building offers ideal accommodation for a gym or home office. There are two terraces next to the house and a natural swimming pond in the grounds.”
The guide price is £3,950,000. To arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank Henley on (01491) 818415.
