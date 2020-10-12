Family home has lots of space for everyone

A FIVE-bedroom house hailed by its owners as “the ideal family home” is on the market for £1,750,000.

Ian and Mary Wood know of what they speak, having raised five sons at The Lime House in Ancastle Green, Henley.

The family moved to the property from Maidenhead in 1994, having chosen it so that each of the boys could have their own bedroom.

Situated close to The Henley College’s Rotherfield campus, The Lime House is also situated within easy walking distance of Gillotts School, along with Badgemore and Valley Road primary schools.

A detached house in brick under a tiled roof with a double garage, the property was built in 1990.

When the Woods moved in, The Lime House had had two owners in four years, but they soon made it their own.

Not that they had to make many changes, according to Mrs Wood.

“The only thing we did later was put in a shower room. There was a room over the garage that was originally the boys’ sitting room, which you need when you have five boys.”

With its historical connotations, the name of the house was also to the family’s liking.

“There’s a lime tree on the corner of the drive,” says Mrs Wood. “Because there was originally a lime tree avenue all the way down from Paradise Road up to what was the original house in Pack and Prime Lane. And the lime tree is left over from that avenue.”

A keen gardener, she adds: “We get wonderful wildlife. We get lots of foxes. We used to get deer until we managed to keep them out because they ate my garden. But we get an enormous amount of bird life. It’s fantastic. We have lovely big trees all around.”

Now retired and in their seventies, the Woods’ decision to sell up has been a reluctant one.

“We’re looking to try and be sensible. We don’t want to move - we love it here, absolutely love it. Because you can walk into town in six or seven minutes. If you walk in the other direction you’re straight into the countryside. It’s incredibly quiet. And the only reason is we think that while we’re compos mentis we ought to make the move.”

Having cemented their love of Henley over more than a quarter of a century, the Woods have no intention of moving away from the town.

“Oh, it’s a very pretty area,” says Mrs Wood. “Lovely walks. You can get into London very easily, so we go up to London regularly.

“There’s always something going on in Henley. In normal times you’ve got lots of different things like the literary festival and the regatta. We always have people to stay for the regatta – the regatta office send us their coaches and things like that. It’s always great fun.”

As for the house itself, Mrs Wood describes it as being “incredibly easy” to run.

“It’s the ideal family home. You’ve got schools, you’ve got the station if you want to go to London. You could do home working from here. My husband worked from the airport, so it is a very convenient place to be.

“Downstairs there’s a kitchen with a breakfast or dining area. It’s got a dining room, a drawing room and a small sitting room. It has a study and a room I use for my sewing and things – I think they call it a playroom. It used to be one of the bedrooms.

“Then upstairs you’ve got a family bathroom, our bathroom, which is en suite, and the shower room. It’s a very easy house to run, incredibly easy.”

The Lime House is being marketed by Robinson Sherston, who are joint agents with Savills.

Giles Robinson said: “The house has leaded lighted double glazed windows and gas central heating with a Worcester combination boiler installed in 2018, with individual thermostat controls.

“The accommodation downstairs leads off from a galleried entrance hall, where there is a square drawing room with an open fire and patio doors to the garden.

“The accommodation flows very well, with a large dining room and three additional reception rooms.

“Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

“The gardens are particularly well stocked and cared for, giving an all-round array of colour.

“The property is approached through a five bar gate over a shingle drive with a turning and parking area in front of the house.

“There is a garden shed with electricity, the borders are well tended and planted with a profusion of shrubs and plants. There is a greenhouse and a morello cherry tree, lilies, peonies and magnolia.

“A pagoda covers the rear patio with an ornamental pond and rockery. There is a rainwater tub and an outside tap, and there is seating under a rose arbour and a further curved seating area.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911.

AT A GLANCE…

The Lime House, Ancastle Green, Henley

Bedrooms: five

Bathrooms: three

Reception rooms: five

Internal area: 2,750 sq ft / 255 sq m

Other: double garage, ample parking, walking distance of town centre, quiet position

Guide price: £1,750,000

Agent: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911. Joint agents with Savills